Wetherby's first Continental Street Market a resounding success!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wetherby recently welcomed its very first Continental Market, organised by Wetherby Town Council in partnership with Rapid Events, following overwhelming public support from last year’s town-wide market survey. The event delivered exactly what residents asked for – more food, drink, and weekend markets – and was met with enthusiasm from both locals and visitors alike.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held in the town centre, the market featured a vibrant array of global street food, artisan treats, and quirky crafts from across Europe and beyond. From Portuguese pastries and German bratwurst to colourful Mediterranean olives and handcrafted gifts, the market created a buzz that brought footfall and fun to the heart of Wetherby.

Cllr Paul Bradley, Chair of the Town Council's Markets Committee, praised the response: “We were blown away by the turnout and support from the public. This market was a direct response to what residents told us they wanted, and seeing the Market Place full of life and flavour was fantastic. It’s a real boost for the town and community spirit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Alex Riddell, also a member of the Markets Committee, added: ‘’The first International Food Market was everything I hoped and wished it would be. It was so great to see the residents enjoying what was on offer!

The Mayor of Wetherby, Cllr. Dawn Payne enjoying some Turkish Delights!

‘’Wetherby Town Council can’t wait to put it on again later in the year’’

Cllr Buckle, another very active member of the committee, commented: “It was wonderful to see so many people exploring new foods, chatting with stallholders, and enjoying themselves.

‘’The energy in the town centre was brilliant all weekend, this shows what’s possible when we listen to our residents and work with a professional continental market organiser to make something special happen. The Communications & Events Officer at the Town Council has been working extremely hard on developing the market offering in Wetherby and it is great to see all that hard work paying off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the market’s success, plans are underway to bring the Continental Market back to Wetherby in early October, offering even more opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy international flavours and unique shopping.

Further details and dates will be announced soon on Wetherby Town Council’s website:

www.wetherbytowncouncil.gov.uk or Wetherby Markets and Welcome to Wetherby Facebook pages.