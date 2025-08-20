Wetherby Whaler sponsors charity bike ride

Yorkshire-based fish and chip restaurant and takeaway group the Wetherby Whaler is sponsoring a charity bike ride to raise money for people living with motor neurone disease (MND), it has announced.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event aims to raise funds for - and increase awareness of - people living with MND in Yorkshire. A condition that progressively weakens the nerves controlling muscles, MND profoundly impacts daily life and has no known cure.

The 'Ride for Lee & Yorkshire MND' charity event will take place this Saturday, August 23. Participants will attempt to cycle an approximately 100 mile circuit that begins and ends at the Wetherby Whaler restaurant in Guiseley, stopping at each of the other Wetherby Whaler sites in Wetherby, York, Tadcaster, Pudsey and Wakefield in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six riders - including the event's organiser, Paul Fowler - will cycle the entire route, with numerous other participants joining them at various stages. Mr Fowler is hoping to raise £2,500.

Organiser Paul Fowler (second left)

30% of all donations will benefit the MND Association’s West Yorkshire, Yorkshire Dales and York branches, while 70%, including those raised by Wetherby Whaler, will directly support Mr Fowler's friend Lee 'Lenny' Brannan, who was diagnosed with MND earlier this year, by providing him with specialist equipment and supporting his adaptation needs.

Mr Fowler said: "We’re riding more than 100 miles to every Wetherby Whaler across Yorkshire not just to raise funds, but to shine a spotlight on the struggle faced daily by people living with MND, like Lee.

"Lee is much-loved in his community, especially among junior footballers he coached, and his courage is absolutely unbelievable. His resilience has inspired this entire campaign."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Dean, Senior Manager at Wetherby Whaler, said: "Community is at the heart of everything we do at Wetherby Whaler, both in the kitchen and beyond.

"When we learned of Lee’s story and the Ride for Lee & Yorkshire MND, we were delighted to sponsor the ride and join Paul's team. Anything we can do to raise awareness of this terrible disease is hugely worthwhile and we feel privileged to be helping out however we can.”

To donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-fowler-606

Established in Yorkshire and celebrated for its fresh, sustainably sourced fish and chips, Wetherby Whaler operates multiple locations across the region.