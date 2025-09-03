Wetherby older persons’ charity appeals for votes to take home top cash donation

WiSE works hard to reduce social isolation in older people by providing regular events and services. Photo: Wetherby in Support of the Elderly

Wetherby’s leading older persons’ charity is appealing for people to vote for it to win the big cash prize in a local building society’s annual charity giveaway.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) was chosen by Skipton Building Society Wetherby Branch customers as one of three local charities as part of this year’s Community Giving Scheme.

The charity with the most votes will receive a cash donation of £1,000, followed by £600 for the runner up and a final £400 for the remaining good cause.

Peter Hughes at Skipton Building Society Wetherby Branch, said: “Our Community Giving Scheme is now in its third year and has already helped more than 700 community groups across the UK, donating over £330,000 so far.

“We’re really excited about this year’s scheme, and are very pleased that WiSE – who play such an important role in Wetherby with our older community - are a part of it. We wish them good luck when the voting begins.”

Earlier this year, the building society’s customers nominated charities in each of its 82 branches. Each branch then selected three charities from those nominated to receive a cash donation. WiSE is one of the three groups shortlisted by staff at the Wetherby branch.

Liz, fundraiser at WiSE, said: “We are so thankful to be nominated to win a cash donation from our local Skipton Building Society.

“Every penny we raise will go towards enhancing our core services. Of course, as a small charity, £400 will make a difference, but it would be incredible if we could take home the top donation of £1,000 – so please vote for us!”

Voting will open from Monday, 8 September 2025 and close on Friday, 3 October 2025 at 4.30pm. Voting is not limited to branch customers, anyone can drop into the branch to vote at the voting station which will be in the main banking hall.