Wetherby health workers raise hundreds for older people in accumulator challenge

Wetherby health workers have raised more than £600 for older people after completing an ingenious charity multiplier challenge.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at The Wetherby Clinic baked, hiked, sold and donated for Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) as they transformed a £20 pledge into lots more cash to help over 60s across the district.

Amongst the toughest challenges clinic workers came up with was a Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge in harsh conditions, but those behind the fundraising say it was worth the sore legs having seen first-hand the incredible work WiSE does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara Ash, director at The Wetherby Clinic, said: “We are so pleased to have raised such a strong amount of money during the 20 for 20 challenge. The work WiSE does is incredible - and we wanted the charity to know how much we appreciate the services it offers.

The team at The Wetherby Clinic raised hundreds of pounds for WiSE

“WiSE support many of our patients through the variety of services available to people in Wetherby. The main one we observe is the transport service, allowing our patients to attend their appointments and invest in their health.

"Whether it’s for osteopathy, chiropody or acupuncture our services can help patients maximise their health, reduce pain or discomfort and maintain their independence.

“The Yorkshire 3 Peaks was incredibly hard. The weather was absolutely miserable and we all had some very sore legs by the end of it, but it was totally worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WiSE’s ’20 for 20 Accumulator Challenge’ raised more than £2,000 for the charity which will go towards enhancing its popular activities programme.

For more information about WiSE, or to donate, visit www.w-ise.org.uk