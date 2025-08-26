Wetherby Church makes inroads into Net-Zero
The Church Centre which hosts some 1000 users a week, received grants from Awards for All, Garfield Weston and the Benefact Trust, enabling us to move into our next phase: to put solar panels on our Church Hall roof, batteries inside, electric vehicle chargers (tbc), converting hot water heating from gas, and destratification fans. Destratification fans are estimated to save up to 25% of our heating costs. They work by pushing surplus heat from the ceilings to the place where people want warmth.
The ambition is to do more, like insulation and heat pumps but the challenge is raising further funds. The transition to a net zero society will inevitably take place over the next few decades, and it is important everybody understands the solutions available. There will be an Eco-Energy Fair at St James’ Church Centre on Saturday 8 November, when Brenda Ainsley from the Al Gore’s prestigious Climate Reality Project will be speaking. The Vicar, Canon Matthew Peat, is keen to go further. He has written this prayer:
Blessed are you Lord God of our salvation,
for you have created day and night
At the dawn of each new day.
We welcome the light
to guide our feet,
to warm our hearts,
and sustain our lives.
Bless, we pray, these solar panels
that they may capture
the power of the light,
and so give energy to your people.
In the name of Jesus Christ,
Your son, the Light of the World.
Amen.
*David died in 2024