Wetherby Church makes inroads into Net-Zero

In memory* of a Lay Reader, Prof David York, who championed the reduction of carbon in climate, the people of Wetherby have raised money to fulfil his ambitions. The world is heating up. David, a Professor at Leeds University, was keen to save the planet. A study found that the main carbon user was the gas heating, but advice from the Churches Buildings Council, encouraged us to start with easy-wins. ‘We paid for draughtproofing and LED bulbs through a small Diocesan grant and our own reserve funds.,” said Robert Haskins, one of the original team with David York.

The Church Centre which hosts some 1000 users a week, received grants from Awards for All, Garfield Weston and the Benefact Trust, enabling us to move into our next phase: to put solar panels on our Church Hall roof, batteries inside, electric vehicle chargers (tbc), converting hot water heating from gas, and destratification fans. Destratification fans are estimated to save up to 25% of our heating costs. They work by pushing surplus heat from the ceilings to the place where people want warmth.

The ambition is to do more, like insulation and heat pumps but the challenge is raising further funds. The transition to a net zero society will inevitably take place over the next few decades, and it is important everybody understands the solutions available. There will be an Eco-Energy Fair at St James’ Church Centre on Saturday 8 November, when Brenda Ainsley from the Al Gore’s prestigious Climate Reality Project will be speaking. The Vicar, Canon Matthew Peat, is keen to go further. He has written this prayer:

Blessed are you Lord God of our salvation,

6 batteries and 2 inverters help to provide electricity at all hours

for you have created day and night

At the dawn of each new day.

We welcome the light

to guide our feet,

The panels

to warm our hearts,

and sustain our lives.

Bless, we pray, these solar panels

that they may capture

42 Solar panels go on Church Room roof

the power of the light,

and so give energy to your people.

In the name of Jesus Christ,

Your son, the Light of the World.

Amen.

*David died in 2024