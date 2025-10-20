Wetherby charity trustee extends running challenge after fundraising boost

A Wetherby charity trustee has added two more races to an already impressive running schedule- and has promised to do more if the donations keep rolling in.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) trustee Hugh Douglas-Roberts originally promised to race a combined 86km across four events between now and December.

But a bumper donation from his dad prompted the running newbie too add the additional dates and now Hugh says he’ll run three marathons in three days if he receives enough donations.

Hugh says he’s been inspired to raise funds having seen first hand the difference the charity makes to the lives of isolated, older people- particularly those living with dementia and their carers.

Harewood House Trail Run (Hugh and his wife, Emma Douglas-Roberts)

Hugh said: “Back in January, I couldn’t run more than a few kilometres without needing to stop. It felt impossible, but since then, I’ve been quietly putting in the miles. I’m now running more than 50km a week, training for a full marathon and regularly setting personal bests I never thought possible.

“When I set out on this challenge, the half marathon felt like a huge milestone. So I set it as my goal along with 10km and 13km in-between. Along the way I decided to add a full marathon in December. That alone would have been enough.

“But this week, after receiving an incredibly generous £500 donation from my dad, I’m adding even more.”

Hugh has already smashed the Harewood House Trail Run, the Harmony Energy Run and just this weekend, the Athola Bruges Half Marathon.

Harmony Energy Run (Hugh and his wife, Emma Douglas-Roberts)

Now he’s had a £500 lump sum donation, he has added two more runs over one weekend to his target – the Bolton Abbey 10 Mile on 9th and the Whixley 10K on Sunday 10th November.

“That brings the total to six races in 2025. And while I never set out to do this many, I’m doing it because the cause matters — and I’ve seen first-hand just how important the work of WiSE really is,” said Hugh.

“WiSE is a small but incredibly effective charity supporting older people in Wetherby and the surrounding villages. Their work tackles loneliness, provides practical help and creates safe, welcoming spaces for those who often feel forgotten — especially through their Memory Café for people living with dementia and their carers.

“My own grandma lived with dementia for over a decade. My grandad cared for her tirelessly, but it was incredibly isolating for him. Watching someone you love slowly fade is devastating- but doing it alone, day in and day out, is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

Athola Bruges Half Marathon (Hugh)

“I’m now just shy of hitting my fundraising target — and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s donated so far. It’s made a huge difference.

“But I’d love to go further. If I reach 20 percent above my target by December (that’s only an extra £1,000), I’ll commit to something even more brutal in 2026 - three marathons in 3 days. Back-to-back. So if you’ve been thinking about donating, and want to support a brilliant cause (or just enjoy seeing me suffer), now’s the time!”

To donate to Hugh’s efforts, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/hugh-roberts-1 or for information about WiSE visit www.w-ise.org.uk