Wetherby celebrates young Community Heroes!

Wetherby Town Council are thrilled to announce the joint winners of the annual, prestigious 2024 Jubilee Award: Ben Barraclough and Finley Corke.

This year’s decision was an extraordinary one, as the judges faced an unprecedented challenge. After two rounds of tie-break votes and still being unable to separate these two outstanding individuals, the judges unanimously agreed to declare them joint winners.

The judges, Mayor Dawn Payne, Councillor Kazia Knight, Rev. Matthew Peat, Townsperson of the Year 2025 Mark Barrow, and Capt. Yvonne West of the Salvation Army, found themselves unable to separate these two remarkable individuals. Both represent the best of our community, and their stories deserve to be celebrated.

Ben Barraclough: Compassion in Action

Jubilee Award 2024 Winner, Ben Barraclough with Wetherby Mayor Dawn Payne.

At just nineteen years of age, Ben, a member of Kirk Deighton Juniors FC, proved the power of teamwork and determination. When his team coach was diagnosed with cancer, Ben rallied his teammates to organize a fundraising football match. The event was a huge success, raising thousands of pounds for Maggie’s Cancer centre to support his coach and others facing similar challenges. The story of his compassion and leadership touched hearts far and wide, even earning a spot on televised coverage.

Finley Corke: A Brave Young Hero.

Seven-year-old Finley Corke showed courage and composure far beyond his years. When his father suffered a serious fall at home and was unable to move, Finley acted quickly. Despite being extremely shy, he managed to retrieve his father’s phone and seek help from their neighbours, ensuring his dad received urgent care. Finley’s bravery is a shining example of strength in the face of adversity.

Mayor Dawn Payne paid tribute to the winners saying, “Ben and Finley both embody the true spirit of the Jubilee Award. Ben’s incredible efforts brought an entire community together for a vital cause, while Finley’s bravery in an emergency showed wisdom and courage that many adults would envy. Both of them have inspired us, and it is only right that we celebrate their achievements equally. They remind us that no matter our age, we can all make a difference.”

Jubilee Award 2024 Judges and nominees.

This year’s Jubilee Award highlights the strength, kindness, and resilience that define our community. Ben Barraclough and Finley Corke are shining examples of the extraordinary individuals who make our town such a special place.

The other, equally worthy nominees were Emily Booth aged twelve, Florence Shaw and Jack Powell, both aged nineteen.

Emily has been through hardship in her life, with a close relative being diagnosed with cancer over a year ago. Emily decided that she wanted to do some charity work this year, so she organised to do a bake sale at Wetherby high school in aid of Macmillan cancer support, raising over £200 for the charity. She has also told me about her plans to do charity work to help children less fortunate than her by buying Christmas presents and giving them away to children who will not get any presents.

Florence is a young person who naturally achieves everything she puts her mind to. She is part of Girl Guiding UK and is a leader at the local Brownie group. Last year she was awarded West Yorkshire’s Lord Lieutenant Army Cadet of the year award. She raised funds to travel with girl guiding to Senegal to offer aid and educational support. Florence is dedicated to supporting children through girl guiding UK along with her university studies. As part of her girl guiding involvement, she plans camps for her unit and wider areas which is a huge challenge for anyone but at her young age is a huge achievement. Her commitment to girl guiding and the community along with her army cadet career makes her a great candidate for the jubilee awards.

Jubilee Award Winner 2024 Finley Corke with his parents and Wetherby Mayor Dawn Payne.

Jack works for the Training at Work Group, who take pride in not only delivering exceptional workplace training but also giving back to the community. Through their initiative to donate defibrillators to deserving causes, they aim to support health and safety in the local and wider communities. This commitment has been embraced by Jack, who has gone above and beyond in contributing to this.

Jack has played a key role in identifying worthy causes and raising awareness about the importance of accessible life-saving equipment. His dedication, proactive approach, and eagerness to learn have made a significant impact, embodying the values upheld as a company. Jack is a great example of how young people can bring about positive change through their work.

All nominees exemplify the very best of our community spirit and they are all extraordinary individuals. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion and resilience.

Congratulations to all nominees and winners!