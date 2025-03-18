“We’re the Yorkshire version of Bridesmaids!” New romcom to showcase county’s filmmaking talent

A new romcom from a burgeoning team of Yorkshire creatives is promising comedy fans a wild ride.

Nowt But Speechless is an independent feature film which follows Geri, a Yorkshire hairdresser who accidentally becomes an entrepreneur. It’s due to shoot in October and has Grammy award-winning songwriter, producer and recording artist Eliot Kennedy on board to write the score. Kennedy has worked with the Spice Girls, Celine Dion, and Bryan Adams, as well as on films such as Bend it Like Beckham.

The film will shoot exclusively in Yorkshire. Filming will include Scarborough and Wakefield, with Queen Margaret’s school in Escrick its principal location.

Director and cast member, Harrogate-based Velton J Lishke says: “Yorkshire is bursting with creative talent. We're proud to be a fully Yorkshire production team and we’ll be able to announce some exciting cast members very soon. It’s also great to work alongside a female writer, with a strong female character at the heart of the story”.

Harrogate-based director Velton J Lishke

Writer and producer Jan Birley, who hails from Scarborough and now lives in Flamborough, says: “It's clear from films likeThe Full MontyandGrimsbythat there’s a huge international market for great, down-to-earth British movies. We want to get Yorkshire into the spotlight and showcase all the talent it has to offer We’re also looking for Yorkshire businesses to consider this as their next investment opportunity, with benefits including a guest spot at our red carpet premiere and photo opportunities with our cast at VIP events”.

The team is in talks with cast members from huge hits such as Love Actually, Death in Paradise, Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and The Golden Compass. The aim is to begin full casting from April. Follow the film’s Facebook or Instagram page @NowtButSpeechlessFilm for updates.