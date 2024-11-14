Weekend Sensual Babe Retreat with 'YEAH LOVE' at Acorn Wellness in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

YEAH LOVE are thrilled to announce their upcoming New Year two-night Sensual Babe Sleepover Retreat, set to take place from 10th to 12th January 2025. Nestled in the picturesque Nidderdale countryside, you are invited to embark on a cosy, romantic and sensory-led journey of self-love, empowerment and rejuvenation amidst the gorgeous natural surroundings.

A full weekend of romanticising ourselves! Think crafting, delicious food, sensual desserts and optionally nude saunas & steam rooms, nature wanders, sleepovervibes, underfloor heating, sensual embodiment practices, cacao ceremony, nature dance party, smores and open fires and optional massages.

Making new friends, enjoying being in nature & chilling to the max, everything (as always) is very optional! All the cosy vibes!! We will be stripping back the layers, to find the glimmers and joy in slowing down. Be lead on a romantic, restful, joyful, grounding & sensual weekend together as we anchor into our bodies and our sensualbabe-ness.

With plenty of time for explore the garden, the beautiful grounds, reading a book or playing games. We may laugh, nap, cry or dance together! We'll even have a cosy movie afternoon. Filling our bellies with yummy food!

Alis Pelleschi

Joy, body-acceptance & self-worth being at the core of Yeah Love.

“We’re so excited to bring together six key elements to being a nourished babe: rest, nature, good food, movement, connection and being barefoot. A holistic down-to-earth experience that combines these elements to leave you feeling refreshed and grounded,” says Alis Pelleschi, Founder, YEAH LOVE.

Our weekend will be filled with opening our hearts with a Sensual Cacao Ceremony & embodiment practices, fire pit & smores, Spa night rituals, Sensory deserts, nourishing practices, romance & circles. De-stressing & liberating ourselves through Sensual Babe movement & Dance Party & sweating it out with body love in the optionally naked sauna or steam room and cuppa tea! Enjoying yummy plant-based sensory food by the awesome Sonia and floating into calming and curious creative workshop with Rosie and get grounded and curious in the garden with Sam.

Spaces for the YEAH LOVE retreat are limited, and early booking is encouraged to secure a spot. Early bird rates start from only £400 pp inclusive of 2 night’s accommodation, all classes, experiences and food. For more information and reservations, please contact [email protected] or check out the website: www.yeah-love.com/harrogatesleepover

Acorn Wellness Retreat, Harrogate

About YEAHLOVE: YEAH LOVE exists to empower people to be & love their most authentic baddass selves. My aim is to create warm & welcoming spaces for a variety of bodies. I facilitate heart-opening embodied experiences through movement, cacao, yoga, self-enquiry, breathwork & meditation. I am also a booty-shaker, chips lover, cold-water swimming, rest enthusiast, comedy go-er and all round nature & music lover. Here to show you it doesn‘t have to be complicated to connect with yourself.