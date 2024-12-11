Walton Village Hall celebrates funding success to complete renovations

Walton Village Hall in Wetherby was delighted to receive a donation of £7,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The grant will help the charity with the costs of refurbishing the hall and replacing the heating system.

Mark Wake, vice-chairman of Walton Village Hall said: “As a charity we use this hall as an asset to fundraise, run events and support other local charities and community groups.

"A recent example of the help and support for the community was the wonderful bonfire and Christmas event that raised money for local businesses; the local church and our community. We also offer the hall for community groups to hold events to bring people together such as clubs and children’s activities.

Elsa Milnes (Morrisons Community Champion) presenting the £7,000 donation to Mark Wake (Vice Chair of Walton Village Hall)

“We have recently undertaken a huge refurbishment of the hall, which had a significant impact on our funds and depleted all our cash. The £7,000 donation from the Morrisons Foundation will help us to complete the renovations and cover the costs of outstanding items that we otherwise would not have been able to afford. We’re hugely grateful for the support.”

Elsa Milnes, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Wetherby, recommended the charity as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s ‘Community Spaces Fund’ which was established to celebrate the supermarket’s 125th Anniversary.

The fund invited 125 charities to apply for a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities, helping them to make a difference for many more years to come.

Ellie said: “Walton Village Hall is a wonderful community facility that is used by so many local people and groups. This donation from the Morrisons Foundation will help complete the renovations at the hall, including the heating, which as you can imagine at this time of year is somewhat of a priority!

“I’m delighted that they were chosen as part of the Morrisons Foundation 125 Year Community Spaces Fund and, thanks to the cash boost, will be able to continue to host activities, events and support to so many people for years to come.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.