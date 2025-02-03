Volunteer highlights Wetherby charity transport scheme’s impact on older people

A dedicated charity volunteer is highlighting a transport scheme’s positive impact on older people in Wetherby- including himself.

David Mills says he’s found solace and purpose in volunteering for Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) since the death of his wife seven years ago.

David volunteers for the charity’s transport scheme, which helps people who might otherwise be lonely and isolated to attend appointments and social events and activities.

David said: “When my wife died in 2018, I wanted to do something useful to occupy my spare time and benefit the local community. I enjoy driving and had observed the scheme in operation when taking my wife to various WiSE social events during the latter stages of her life. I was impressed by how well-received and popular it was.”

David Mills enjoys volunteering for WiSE’s Transport Scheme.

David typically drives people to local events or appointments once or twice a week. He says service users are always grateful and appreciative of the facility.

“We talk about many things during the journey, such as family matters, hobbies and interests, and local issues. Many of my passengers have previously owned cars and have now stopped driving for various reasons. Our shared experiences behind the wheel often give us something else to talk about.”

Over the years, David has developed close relationships with many of his passengers and fellow volunteers. He has also socialised with other WiSE volunteers at various events.

“Joining the transport scheme has given me a real sense of purpose, knowing that I am playing a part in helping WiSE run this much-valued and popular service. It has also been good for my mental health and a key factor in helping me overcome grief and get back to living a normal life.”

“I enjoy volunteering because it makes me feel valued and gives me the opportunity to have contact with many people in a similar age group to myself. The WiSE transport scheme is unique and well-managed, and long may it continue. It provides a valuable service to mainly elderly members of the community and is undoubtedly cost-effective,” said David.

WiSE currently has many volunteering opportunities. For more information please email [email protected] or phone 01937 222066.