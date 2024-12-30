Trinity Church in Harrogate celebrates Christmas concert success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The three performances of our Christmas concert were a fantastic finale to our adventurous Christmas season, and indeed to 2024!

The leadership of amazing MD Chris Kemp, and hours of hard work at rehearsals, resulted in a concert hugely enjoyed by ourselves, and our fantastic audiences of friends, family and local music lovers.

Our performances began in Trinity Church, Harrogate, on the evening of Friday 20th December, and continued at 2pm and 5pm in the Bingley Arts Centre, the next day.

We sang a variety of Christmas songs, from the fun and uplifting 'Winter Wonderland', to the poignant and moving 'Light the Night', 'Walking in the Air', 'Little Drummer Boy', and of course our signature piece, 'O Holy Night.

At Bingley Arts Centre

'Home to You' followed a moving speech from Chris, reminding everyone of the hardships families around us are enduring, and that an important part of our activities is aimed to help many local charities.

A fun part of our concert this year was our choir version of The Generation Game, hosted of course by our inimitable leader! Audience members were delighted (I think) to be involved, and all had fun.

Of course our Christmas concert would not be complete without a visit from Santa, who gave a fabulous performance, arriving in time to hear a rendition of his favourite song, 'Jingle Bells'! (An All Together Now version, of course).

Over the three concerts, more than 240 singers were involved, and 860 tickets sold. We are all very proud of this tremendous achievement!

Singers in Bingley

Each concert ended with its title song, 'Spirit of the Season', followed by a heartfelt thanks from choir members to our leader, Chris Kemp.

These words, to choir members, are his:

'Thank you for all your hard work, dedication and commitment. I am beyond proud of you all.'

A fitting finale to a fabulous year!