Tony Dorigo Leeds United Star Charity Challenge

By Rob Northfield
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 07:08 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 09:40 BST
At 72 years old Rob Northfield supported by Tony is taking on one of the biggest physical challenges ever attempted

At 72 years old Rob Northfield supported by Leeds United and England International Tony Dorigo one of the most amazing physical challenges ever attempted.

A minimum of four hours on the toughest machine in any Gym The StairMaster, for two charities Yorkshire Young Achievers and Henshaw's.

