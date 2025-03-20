Tom Gordon MP visits Cygnet Hospital Harrogate

Staff and service users at Cygnet Hospital Harrogate welcomed a visit from the local MP, Tom Gordon last week, who praised the dedication of staff and spoke of the quality care being delivered.

Mr Gordon is the Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough and on Friday, March 14 he visited the hospital on Ripon Road, a 36-bed service which provides an emergency admissions service for men and women across two acute wards.

Martin Graham, Hospital Director, gave him a tour of the hospital where he was able to speak with staff and service users who shared their experiences with him.

He said: “It was a pleasure to visit Cygnet Health Care’s service, Cygnet Hospital Harrogate, and see first-hand the dedication of staff in providing care to those who are experiencing a period of acute crisis with their mental health.

“I was fortunate enough to also have the opportunity to speak with some of the patients at the hospital who gave great, positive feedback about the quality of care they receive. I was particularly impressed with the hospital’s facilities, and the expert clinical staff who are available to help individuals on their recovery journey.

“Seeing the difference being made here has reinforced to me the importance of investing in mental health services and ensuring everyone gets the support they need.”

Martin added: “We were delighted to welcome Tom to Cygnet Hospital Harrogate and to have the opportunity to showcase the essential work we do in supporting men and women who need emergency care for their mental health.

“His visit was a fantastic opportunity for us to discuss both the successes and challenges which exist for mental health services at the moment, and we truly appreciate his time and interest in understanding more about Cygnet and how we work in partnership with the NHS.

“During his tour, he met with both our dedicated staff and the individuals we support, gaining insight into the compassionate, specialist care we provide. It was great to see how engaged he was during the visit, he was keen and enthusiastic to learn about how we delivered our care and he was clearly committed to ensuring everyone within his constituency has access to mental health support should it be needed.

“We are grateful for his visit and look forward to continuing discussions on how we can work together to support mental health care in our community.”