Tis the season to send smiles! Wetherby charity appeals for homemade Christmas cards

Wetherby’s leading older persons charity is appealing for handmade Christmas cards for its popular postal scheme designed to reduce isolation and loneliness.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) would like volunteers to help them ‘send a smile’ to over 60s over the festive period – and say that someone is thinking of them.

This is the third Christmas card appeal for WiSE’s postal scheme, which has become so popular; the charity says it is nearing its 3,000th item of post sent.

Melody Mills, Send a Smile Scheme coordinator, said: “Christmas can be a lonely time for many – especially older people who don’t have family and often just have their TV for company.

WiSE is appealing for handmade Christmas cards for its Send a Smile Scheme.

“Last year, we received more than 500 handmade Christmas cards from kind people in the community which spread hundreds of smiles. We would love to spread more festive cheer this year and send our older friends a homemade card to let them know that someone out there is thinking of them.”

“We are also welcoming nominations for this, so if you have a friend, neighbour of family member who’s 60 or over and you think they’d like to receive a handmade Christmas card, we’d absolutely love to hear from you.”

Cards can be posted or dropped to the office at WiSE, 24 Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NL. The cut off date for receiving cards needs to be no later than the 1st December to ensure they reach a recipient on time. If a message could be written in the card, that would be appreciated. Please avoid the use of thick embellishments so the charity can avoid excess postage costs.

To nominate a person over 60 to receive a card, email [email protected] or phone 01937 588994. If you are an older person and would like to receive the post, you can also contact the charity.

For more information about the Send a Smile Scheme visit www.w-ise.org.uk/our-services/#smile