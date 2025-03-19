Three Anchor care home named among top 20

Three Anchor care homes have been named among the top 20 in Yorkshire based on reviews from residents, their relatives and loved ones.

Beech Hall and The Manor House Roundhay in Leeds, alongside The Manor House Harrogate, were all recognised in the annual Carehome.co.uk awards. With Anchor responsible for managing over 120 care homes, the organisation was named among the Top 20 Large Care Home Groups for 2025.

Reflecting on the success of the three care homes, Anchor District Manager Sharon Croucher said: “We are delighted that our care homes have been recognised in the Carehome.co.uk awards. Our colleagues should all be immensely proud of the achievement, and their hard work in getting to this point.

Fellow District Manager Sarah Roe added: “It means everything to us to hear both residents and their families are happy with the care provided day-to-day.”

Anchor care homes are committed to providing person-centred care to meet individual needs and strive to ensure the right type of care is provided for the right person, in the right location.