Thirsk Salvation Army Christmas jumper sale helps families over festive season

The Salvation Army in Thirsk is helping families enjoy the Christmas season without breaking the bank after hosting a festive Kids Community Wardrobe which offered good quality clothing for as little as 50p.

The Kids Community Wardrobe, which takes place five times a year at Thirsk Methodist Church in St James Green, sold around 900 donated items including Christmas jumpers, rainsuits, baby onesies, hats and gloves.

Hosted by Thirsk Salvation Army leaders Majors Paula and Ian Haylett, the aim of the November event was not only to provide affordable clothing to the community, but ensure that Christmas clothing is recycled rather than discarded and sent to landfill.

Major Paula said: “We wanted to focus on Christmas jumpers as we feel it’s not worth people spending a lot on something that is worn once and which the children will have grown out of next year. Christmas is expensive enough as it is so we want to do all we can to help families reduce the cost and the stress that comes at this time of year.

Major Paula Haylett

“We had all sorts of festive themed baby onesies, Christmas suits, Christmas jumpers, from pink and sparkly ones to dinosaurs and paw patrol themed, as well as coats, jumpers, trousers, dresses and shoes, with most priced at just 50p.

“Despite Storm Bert we had a huge turnout and clothes really flew off the shelves. We turned over around 900 items making almost £500 which will be put back into supporting the community.

“The atmosphere on the day was brilliant and felt very festive. We try to create a joyful environment where parents can enjoy a cup of coffee while their kids get their own shopping experience in a safe environment.”

The Community Wardrobe relies on donations with the community in Thirsk and the surrounding areas continuing to give and give.

Thirsk Kids Community Wardrobe

Paula continued: “There were some amazing bargains to be had. The people of Thirsk and surrounding villages are very generous, donating really high quality items. The community also get into the spirit of buying things and then re-donating them once their children have grown out of them, it’s such a lovely thing to do.

“We wouldn’t be able to do our Community Wardrobe without the donations, our lovely volunteers who help put the event on and the Methodist Church who provide the venue and teas and coffees so thank you to all involved.”

The proceeds from the Kids Community Wardrobe go towards supporting The Salvation Army’s work in Thirsk. They also always keep a stock of clothes back so that they can donate them for free to families in crisis.

Paula added: “We get asked for items for children a lot and almost all of it is due to domestic abuse and families having to move quickly, fleeing their homes with nothing. I am really glad that thanks to the community donations we are able to help ease some of the hardship for people by providing clothing for free.”

Thirsk Salvation Army is also collecting Christmas Presents for their Christmas Present Appeal until Saturday 7 December. The appeal provides new gifts for children who would otherwise go without at Christmas time. You can donate at The Salvation Army charity shop, Thirsk, Thirsk Tesco, Lidl and Adrian Morpeth shoes, Thirsk.

They will be hosting a Community Carol Service on Sunday 22 December at Orchid House Community Hub in Campion Square, Thirsk, at 4pm. All are welcome.

The Community Wardrobe is part of a Salvation Army Fresh Expression where Paula and Ian work within the community and from their home responding to community need rather than from a traditional Salvation Army building.

The next Kids Community Wardrobe will be held on Saturday 15 February between 10am and 11.30. Further dates will be shared on Facebook. Search for Kids Community Wardrobe, Thirsk.