The Harrogate International Academy Launches Inclusive Football Team for 12-13 Year Olds

The Harrogate International Academy is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new football team for 12-13 year olds.

The team is set to provide a unique and inclusive approach to youth football, offering an alternative to the traditional competitive league format. Sessions are held every Wednesday evening at Rossett Sports Centre, led by an experienced FA-qualified coach, Andrew Clark.

Unlike other football clubs, The Harrogate International Academy's team does not compete against other teams. Instead, the focus is on the development of players' skills, confidence, and team-building abilities. The Academy offers a supportive environment where every player gets the opportunity to fully participate. There are no substitutions; every child plays for the duration of the match, ensuring that no one is left on the sidelines.

Our focus is on player development, not just competition. The HIA Academy Principal says, "We've heard from parents whose children have been excluded from other teams because they weren't considered good enough. At The Harrogate International Academy, we believe that every child deserves a chance to develop and grow, regardless of their current skill level."

The football sessions are designed to help players build their confidence, sharpen their skills, and work as part of a team. Following each session, players receive individual feedback to help them improve, keeping them engaged and motivated. This supportive, inclusive environment ensures that players of all abilities can enjoy football without the pressure of being dropped from the team for not performing.

The Academy is looking to expand the programme and plans to introduce more teams for various age groups, both for boys and girls. The goal is to provide a football experience that accommodates players who want to enjoy the sport without the weekend commitments and the stress of being sidelined if they don’t meet performance expectations.

The Harrogate International Academy, which also provides English and maths tuition in Harrogate, as well as English as a foreign language classes in Tenerife, is excited to add this football initiative to its growing portfolio of educational and extracurricular offerings. Spanish conversation classes will soon be available as well.

Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their children or learning more about the programme can contact The Harrogate International Academy at [email protected] or visit the website at www.the-hia.co.uk/football