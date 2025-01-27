The day animals from Diggi's Den came to Thistle Hill Care Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thistle Hill Care Centre, in Knaresborough, was full of animal mischief on Monday when the animals from Diggi’s Den came to visit the home.

Residents at Thistle Hill Care Centre were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as rabbits and Guinea pigs roaming around their lounges as Diggi’s Den paid a visit.

General Manager Mandy Scott said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their furry visitors today. We knew that having the animals here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Hazel was very excited and touched by Diggi’s Den’s animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 85 residents from respite care to long term stays.