The All Together Now Choir: Together we can make a difference

During the weeks leading up to Easter, our fabulous and generous choir members have contributed an amazing 644 Easter eggs to what is fast becoming our annual collection! This means that we have been able to support no less than 14 charities across North and West Yorkshire.

Our distribution of Easter Eggs began when Charity Committee members Elizabeth and Pam took a large quantity of eggs to the Bingley Community Kitchen. This brilliant organisation supports disadvantaged families in many ways, including a weekly foodbank, and family cooking lessons. The children involved will 'love these extra treats'!

Two further foodbanks, Baildon at St Hugh's, where organiser Sarah told us they would be 'welcome treats for the children of the local families they support', and Harrogate Foodbank, were delighted to receive yet more Easter eggs!

Two hospital charities, Airedale Hospital and Bradford Hospitals, welcomed a delivery of Easter eggs for their children's wards. Airedale Hospital 'would like to say a huge thank you....they'll definitely go down a treat for our smaller patients who will be in hospital over the Easter weekend!'

All Together Now Choir are delighted to support Just B

It was wonderful to be able to contribute some eggs to two charities who support families who have experienced domestic violence. Kelly from New Beginnings in Harrogate was 'overwhelmed with the amount of eggs collected', while Kath from Staying Put, in the Bradford and Keighley area, explained just how difficult it would be for her ladies to have enough money to buy Easter eggs for their children.

Choir member Debbie works at The Mount Hospital, Leeds, where patients are elderly people suffering from depression and anxiety. She brought us a 'massive thank you from the ladies on ward 4', saying that the gift of Easter eggs 'definitely put smiles on their faces!'

Supporting Older People, in Harrogate, were delighted to have the 'mammoth task of distributing a great many eggs to their elderly and isolated clients in the community!'

At the greatly needed Carers' Resource, in Skipton, Service manager Rachael said they 'really appreciated the choir thinking of their young carers.'

Volunteers from the Harrogate Foodbank with Easter Eggs donated by choir members

Charity Committee members Lyndsey and Helen were pleased to be able to take eggs to another charity supporting young people, Just B in Harrogate, who 'support young people with their mental health, emotional wellbeing, and through bereavements.'

Choir members were also keen to provide treats for deprived and homeless families.

Charity Committee members were delighted to visit the Bradford Soup Run, and to meet John Tempest, who has been running the Soup Run for 40 years. He told us that the eggs 'would be very much appreciated by those we meet on our Soup runs', which take place weekly.

Homeless Hampers, who distribute essentials at their outreach points in Leeds and Bradford, were 'so pleased to be able to add treats to their parcels.'

Easter eggs for the patients of Ward 4, the Mount Hospital, Leeds

And finally....Easter eggs are about to be delivered to the Follifoot Disabled Riders Group in Harrogate!

Heartfelt thanks go to our lovely choir members, and also to the trustees and Charity Committee members of the All Together Now Choir Community Trust, for making all this happen!

Our leader Chris Kemp, who had the original idea for our collection, deserves the final words:

'An incredible 644 eggs have been donated, making people smile this Easter. This is how communities can and should work. Thank you for being so brilliant.'

🎶✨️The All Together Now Choir 👏🎶