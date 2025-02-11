That'll be the day: Knaresborough care home remembers Buddy Holly

By Jane Selkirk
Published 11th Feb 2025, 21:53 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 08:20 BST
Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough was transformed into a 50s diner to mark Buddy Holly Day.

Charles Hardin Holley, or Buddy Holly as he was better known, died tragically in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, aged just 22 along with fellow musicians, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson. He was a pioneering singer-songwriter, hailed as one of the greats of 1950’s American rock & roll, despite his short career.

General Manager, Mandy Scott, said: “Lots of our residents are big Buddy Holly fans and still love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his life in 50s America and what influenced him.

"We watched a documentary about his life, he was such an incredible talent. To celebrate we had a singer, David Gloan accompanied by keyboard. It is amazing how many songs he recorded. We all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!”

Martin, a resident said: “I loved Buddy Holly growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time listing to David sing and spending time reminiscing about our dance hall days!”

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.

