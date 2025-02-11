That'll be the day: Knaresborough care home remembers Buddy Holly

Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough was transformed into a 50s diner to mark Buddy Holly Day.

Charles Hardin Holley, or Buddy Holly as he was better known, died tragically in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, aged just 22 along with fellow musicians, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson. He was a pioneering singer-songwriter, hailed as one of the greats of 1950’s American rock & roll, despite his short career.

General Manager, Mandy Scott, said: “Lots of our residents are big Buddy Holly fans and still love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his life in 50s America and what influenced him.

"We watched a documentary about his life, he was such an incredible talent. To celebrate we had a singer, David Gloan accompanied by keyboard. It is amazing how many songs he recorded. We all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!”

Martin, a resident said: “I loved Buddy Holly growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time listing to David sing and spending time reminiscing about our dance hall days!”

