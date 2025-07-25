Taylor Wimpey helps Wetherby Lions buy new gazebo

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated £500 to help Wetherby Lions buy a new gazebo to be used at events in the local community and surrounding area.

The Lions approached the housebuilder for a donation for the new piece of equipment, which will be used for charity stalls and general shelter during events such as summer galas, charity fundraisers and sport days.

The gazebo had its inaugural outing during the 2025 Wetherby Drovers Contest, a marching competition for brass bands, which remembers the times when, for over 200 years, tens of thousands of cattle were walked by drovers from Scotland to markets in the south via Wetherby.

Twenty brass bands from the north of England marched and played through the town for over four hours, competing in ‘The Drovers’ Brass Band Hymn and Marching Contest’. The Scottish connection was maintained by the City of York Pipe Band who finished the day off with rousing Scottish airs. Next year’s competition will take place on Sunday, June 14.

Martin Doxey, spokesperson for Wetherby Lions, whose motto is ‘We Serve’, said: “We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their support. Our gazebos normally last around five years, so this new equipment will certainly be put to good use in the town and local area.

“It’s first outing was certainly a noteworthy one as the sun shone and a thousand or more people turned out to enjoy some incredible music thanks to our talented competitors.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Taylor Wimpey strongly believes in supporting the communities in which we build, and so we were delighted to be able to support the incredible work of the Wetherby Lions.”

Taylor Wimpey are currently building in the town at Swinnow Park, off Racecourse Approach, which will deliver more than 760 new homes, with a mix of two, three, four, and five-bedroom properties, with some designated affordable.

Wetherby Lions is a service organisation which raises funds for charitable purposes and co-operates with other charities and not-for-profit organisations to help them achieve their aim. To find out more, visit wetherbylions.org