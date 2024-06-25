Taking Dementia care by the Reins!
In a pioneering move to enhance the way dementia care in delivered, the Rainbow Care Group has launched a new Dementia Day Care Club at the Follifoot Riding Centre, just outside Harrogate. The club aims to offer therapeutic equine activities to individuals living with dementia, providing them with an opportunity to engage in once-loved pastimes.
Liam Hogg, General Manager at the Rainbow Care Group, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to be working with Follifoot Riding Centre. This partnership allows us to offer people living with dementia a chance to reconnect with beloved activities in a beautiful, rustic setting surrounded by horses. Our specialist day club staff will fully utilise the facilities, enabling club members to participate in meaningful equine-related activities, including horse and cart rides, which can significantly improve mental and physical health."
The launch event on June 17 saw a gathering of local professionals, caregivers, and community members, all eager to support this innovative approach to dementia care. The Follifoot Riding Centre, renowned for its excellent facilities, professional staff and the compassionate volunteers of Disabled Riders Group offers an ideal setting for this groundbreaking program.
Family members and caregivers have already observed positive changes in their loved ones' cognitive abilities and emotional states after participating in sessions with the Rainbow Care Group.
To celebrate the opening of the Dementia Day Care Club, the Rainbow Care Group is offering ‘a free month of care’ voucher to the next 10 people who inquire about the Follifoot Riding Centre group.
For more information about the program and how to get involved, visit the Rainbow Care Group’s website or call 01423 223454.
