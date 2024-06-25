Taking Dementia care by the Reins!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rainbow Care Group Launches New Club at Follifoot Riding Centre with Free Sessions Up for Grabs.

In a pioneering move to enhance the way dementia care in delivered, the Rainbow Care Group has launched a new Dementia Day Care Club at the Follifoot Riding Centre, just outside Harrogate. The club aims to offer therapeutic equine activities to individuals living with dementia, providing them with an opportunity to engage in once-loved pastimes.

Liam Hogg, General Manager at the Rainbow Care Group, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to be working with Follifoot Riding Centre. This partnership allows us to offer people living with dementia a chance to reconnect with beloved activities in a beautiful, rustic setting surrounded by horses. Our specialist day club staff will fully utilise the facilities, enabling club members to participate in meaningful equine-related activities, including horse and cart rides, which can significantly improve mental and physical health."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch event on June 17 saw a gathering of local professionals, caregivers, and community members, all eager to support this innovative approach to dementia care. The Follifoot Riding Centre, renowned for its excellent facilities, professional staff and the compassionate volunteers of Disabled Riders Group offers an ideal setting for this groundbreaking program.

A friendly introduction. Club members bond with the resident horses.

Family members and caregivers have already observed positive changes in their loved ones' cognitive abilities and emotional states after participating in sessions with the Rainbow Care Group.

To celebrate the opening of the Dementia Day Care Club, the Rainbow Care Group is offering ‘a free month of care’ voucher to the next 10 people who inquire about the Follifoot Riding Centre group.