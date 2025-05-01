Tadcaster’s former Salvation Army Hall to be auctioned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Salvation Army Hall in Tadcaster is to go up for sale by auction this month with a guide price of £150,000.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a 0.2 acre site close to the town centre, the 1,400 sq ft hall could be suitable for a range of uses, according to auctioneers at Mark Jenkinson, part of Eddisons, which will auction the building on May 28 in an online sale, along with dozens of other properties and plots of land across the UK.

Adrian Little, a director at Mark Jenkinson, said: “The hall is in a great location close to the heart of Tadcaster, a thriving community and a sought-after place to live, with easy access to both Leeds and York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the property itself is in a good condition and has a well-equipped, modern kitchen, subject to planning it could also represent an exciting redevelopment opportunity, whether for residential or commercial accommodation.”

The former Salvation Army Hall on Chapel Street in Tadcaster, up for auction with Mark Jenkinson on 28 May with a £150,000 guide price

The hall was not the first religious building on the Chapel Street site, which was previously home to a 17th century Quaker meeting house and in the 19th century a chapel built by the Inghamites, a Christian sect that had followers across the north of England.

Bidding in the online sale opens on 27 May and closes the following day. For more details, viewing and bidding information, visit www.markjenkinson.co.uk