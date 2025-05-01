Tadcaster’s former Salvation Army Hall to be auctioned
On a 0.2 acre site close to the town centre, the 1,400 sq ft hall could be suitable for a range of uses, according to auctioneers at Mark Jenkinson, part of Eddisons, which will auction the building on May 28 in an online sale, along with dozens of other properties and plots of land across the UK.
Adrian Little, a director at Mark Jenkinson, said: “The hall is in a great location close to the heart of Tadcaster, a thriving community and a sought-after place to live, with easy access to both Leeds and York.
“Although the property itself is in a good condition and has a well-equipped, modern kitchen, subject to planning it could also represent an exciting redevelopment opportunity, whether for residential or commercial accommodation.”
The hall was not the first religious building on the Chapel Street site, which was previously home to a 17th century Quaker meeting house and in the 19th century a chapel built by the Inghamites, a Christian sect that had followers across the north of England.
Bidding in the online sale opens on 27 May and closes the following day. For more details, viewing and bidding information, visit www.markjenkinson.co.uk