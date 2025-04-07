Supernutrio backs local athlete's charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pocklington-based athlete and former Headteacher Richard Williman is set to take on an extraordinary endurance ‘Six 6s challenge’ to raise awareness and funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, in memory of his late wife, Erika.

Supported by York-based high-protein milk brand, SuperNutrio, the challenge will see Richard complete six long-distance running events over six consecutive months, all while wearing full cricketing batting gear.

After successfully completing his 2024 challenge of running 10km every day for 145 consecutive days, covering an incredible 950 miles, Richard is pushing himself even further this year. Between April and September, Richard will be running and participating in the London Marathon, Edinburgh Marathon, Leeds 10K, Newcastle Half Marathon, York 10K and Ipswich Half Marathon.

Adding to the difficulty of these events, Richard will run each race while wearing full cricket kit, including pads, gloves, and a cap – all while carrying a cricket bat.

Richard’s motivation stems from a deeply personal cause, raising awareness and funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, a charity that supports children and families who are going to lose a parent, something his family faced during his late wife Erika’s battle with stage 4 bowel cancer. Erika tragically passed away in July 2022, leaving behind Richard and their two children, Seb and Alex.

SuperNutrio is supporting Richard’s challenge with a £3,000 donation and will supply him with their high-protein, high-calcium 100% cow’s milk throughout his rigorous training and races. In addition, Gray-Nicolls is generously sponsoring his cricket kit, ensuring he is well equipped for his challenge.

Richard Williman commented: “I’m incredibly grateful to SuperNutrio and Gray-Nicolls for their very kind and generous support, without which this challenge would not be possible. Over the coming 6 months and through competing in these 6 events I hope to continue to raise awareness of the fantastic work the Ruth Strauss Foundation do in supporting children and families as they face the devastating loss of a parent and raise vital funds to help them continue to do so along the way.

“Having experienced first-hand the positive impact that pre-bereavement support had on our family as we prepared for and grieve Erika’s loss, it’s great to know that through this challenge other families will have access to such vital support.”

Bill Randles, Managing Director at SuperNutrio added: “Richard’s dedication to this cause is truly inspiring, and we hope our contribution will help make a meaningful difference in the lives of families facing loss. The Six6s Challenge in no mean feat, and we’re proud to be supporting Richard throughout, fuelling him with our high-protein 100% cow’s milk to aid his training and performance as he makes his way through the races ahead.”

Robyn Ramsell, School Schools Programme Lead at the Ruth Strauss Foundation commented: “We are very grateful for Richard's dedication to raising awareness and funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Richard’s support for our School Programme goes beyond just fundraising – he has been an invaluable advocate, helping to raise awareness of the importance of supporting families when a parent has incurable cancer.”

To help Richard reach his fundraising goal and to donate to the Ruth Strauss Foundation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/richard-williman-six6schallenge.

For further information about SuperNutrio, please visit www.supernutrio.co.uk.