Stump Cross Caverns enhances visitor experience with new full fibre broadband connectivity

A popular tourist attraction in the Yorkshire Dales is set to transform its visitor experience thanks to a new full fibre broadband connection installed by Quickline Communications.

The high-speed full fibre broadband connection will unlock a range of new digital services and opportunities for the site, helping it to engage visitors in innovative ways while boosting operational efficiency.

Nestled in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, Stump Cross Caverns has been attracting tourists for decades with its awe-inspiring underground tours of limestone caves that date back over 500,000 years. However, its rural location has long made reliable internet access a challenge – until now.

With Quickline’s full fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connection, Stump Cross Caverns can now bring modern digital experiences to life for its visitors, further enhancing its appeal as a must-visit destination.

Oliver Bowerman, Managing Director at Stump Cross Caverns

The enhanced connectivity will allow Stump Cross Caverns to introduce a raft of exciting new initiatives, including augmented reality (AR) experiences in the caves, improved marketing opportunities such as live streaming as well as providing high-speed Wi-Fi to visitors.

Oliver Bowerman, Managing Director of Stump Cross Caverns, said: “The installation of full fibre broadband is a game-changer for us. It is fast and reliable and being able to depend on it to do the things you want to do as a business is brilliant.

“Not having the internet these days is like not having power – you need it to do absolutely everything in the business.

“Quickline coming in and installing full fibre has made our lives so much easier. It enables us to do everything we want to do and there’s no barriers now, meaning we can do the basics like updating our social media and website as well as all the exciting things we want to do in the future.

“It will allow us to better serve our customers, both online and on-site, while helping us grow as a business in the digital age.”

Phil Merifield, Area Build Manager at Quickline, who led the installation, said: “We’re thrilled to provide Stump Cross Caverns with a full fibre connection that will enable them to bring their vision for a more interactive and accessible visitor experience to life. This is exactly the kind of transformation we aim to deliver with our rural broadband connections, helping to bridge the digital divide and support local businesses in remote locations.”

With its new broadband capabilities, Stump Cross Caverns aims to boost visitor numbers, attract new audiences, and secure its place as one of the region’s most forward-thinking tourist destinations.