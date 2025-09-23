Strawberries and prosecco afternoon at local care home
Attendees were treated to a selection of fresh strawberries, cream cakes, and a sparkling glass of prosecco, with the hospitality team providing a tempting spread of sweet treats and light refreshments to complement the occasion. Laughter and conversation filled the air as everyone enjoyed the chance to unwind and connect.
Home Manager, Susan Carter, said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon enjoying strawberries and prosecco together. At Boroughbridge Manor, we’re committed to offering a wide range of activities and events as part of our lifestyle enrichment programme, and this was a real highlight for everyone.”
One resident commented, “It was such a lovely afternoon – the strawberries were delicious and the prosecco made it feel really special!”