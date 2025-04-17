Still wicked? Pop culture perpetuates negative stereotypes of stepmothers study shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

But new research shows the tide could finally be turning

The analysis examined over 450 hours of film and TV shows featuring stepmother storylines and found that 60% reinforce negative stepmother stereotypes. This rises to over two thirds (67%) of films analysed.

The list of content, which included Cinderella, Snow White, Juno and Modern Family, found that stepmothers are most frequently depicted as bossy (58%), strict (53%), neglectful, heartless (50%) and manipulative (48%). While a third (33%) of films portray them as wicked, evil (27%) or cruel (50%) - reinforcing the harmful ‘wicked stepmother’ stereotype.

The impact of these portrayals extends beyond entertainment. A supporting study of 800 single mothers also conducted by Even, the dating app created for single parents, found that negative stereotypes of stepmothers portrayed in popular culture has actually deterred 43% from dating, with 37% in fear of being thought of as the ‘wicked stepmother’. A striking 77% say this concern was instilled in them from a young age after watching shows and films that perpetuate this narrative.

Dr Harriet Fletcher, Lecturer in Media and Communication at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge who analysed the findings to share her expertise, she comments: “Tales of wicked stepmothers stretch back as far as Roman times. Many of the familiar stereotypes originate from 19th-century fairy tales like Hansel and Gretel, Cinderella and Snow White. While fictional, these media portrayals have real-world consequences, influencing perceptions and creating challenges for women stepping into blended families. Studies have shown that these portrayals can impact women by shaping perceptions and expectations of the stepmother role.”

While the impact of unfair and outdated stereotypes are clear, the research did show the tide appears to be turning, with more modern films and TV shows shifting the stepmother stereotype - depicting characters as caring (52%), kind (48%) or beautiful (48%) instead.

Beyond the screen, many A-listers are helping to redefine the ‘wicked stepmother’ trope. Over a third (38%) of single mums say that stars like Kate Ferdinand, Stacey Solomon and Frankie Bridge have inspired them, with 44% saying their positive depictions of blended families have helped to change the narrative.

Dr Fletcher said: “More modern TV and film portrayals are increasingly offering more nuanced and sympathetic depictions of stepmothers. The movie Juno marked a significant shift by presenting a normalised, positive and supportive relationship between a stepmother and stepdaughter. In TV, Modern Family challenges the gold-digger stereotype by depicting Gloria, a young wife, as compassionate and caring toward her adult stepchildren.”

Nearly half (47%) of single mothers report that seeing more positive stepfamily representations in media has encouraged them to get back on the horse and date again. In fact, 40% say the prospect of being a blended family excites them, with 81% reporting that their kids would be open to having a stepparent, which has made them feel more optimistic about dating again.

And on the subject of blended families, 45% of single mums would appreciate the opportunity to share the parenting load, and 59% say that expanding the family brings even more support and love for the children.

Sarah Louise Ryan, Dating and Relationships expert from Even,shares her top tips on how to confidently date as a single parent and embrace blended family life, whilst ensuring everyone feels confident and comfortable:

Be true to who you are - The story that people have seen on screen about wicked stepmothers doesn’t have to be your story. Equally, it’s not your job to prove people wrong on this stereotype, so be your authentic self. Think to yourself “what others think of me is none of my business”- being true to who you are is real confidence.

Be open with your kids when you feel ready - Even’s study revealed that a really encouraging 81% of single mums feel more optimistic about dating knowing their kids are open to having a step-parent. This shows how important it is to involve your children in the process. When children see healthy and loving relationships unfold, it’s a wonderful foundation for their future, as it will be the base in which they form their friendships, let alone romantic relationships.

Take it slow - Even’s study found that nearly half (45%) of single mothers appreciate sharing the parenting load, and working with a new partner on creating a blended family dynamic is a collaborative process. Start small so they can familiarise themselves with being around your new partner. Slow but steady exposure is key.

Find common ground - Showing interest in the person you are dating’s children will help to build trust and connection. Going on outings and excursions gives you something to talk about, which will help form connections, as doing new activities together creates new neuropathways in the brain, and so each person will remember those special initial meetings and moments.

Even ( https://uk.even-dating.com/) provides a supportive, community-driven space where single parents can find partners who not only embrace their role, but help them build a loving, modern family - one that deserves its own happily ever after, because modern love deserves a modern perspective.