Step right up! Harrogate community joins care home for ultimate circus celebration

A care home in Harrogate opened its doors for an unforgettable day of smiles and entertainment, all in the name of charity.

Team members at Care UK’s Harcourt Gardens, on Harcourt Road, brought the magic of the circus to life as they transformed the home into a colourful big top spectacular, welcoming guests of all ages from the local community to raise funds for Candlelighters.

Visitors enjoyed live entertainment, along with a range of fairground games including bean bag toss, hook-a-duck and face painting.

Guests were also treated to a visit from a very special guest – a miniature pony.

The home raised £1,626 at the event, with all proceeds going to Candlelighters, a charity that supports families affected by childhood cancer across Yorkshire.

Jillian Shearer, Customer Relations Manager at Harcourt Gardens, said: “We certainly celebrated in style with our very own ‘Big Top’ event.

“We are always looking for ways to give back to the local community and are so inspired by the work that Candlelighters does. We’re so proud to have been able to support them by raising over £1,600 to the cause.

“I’d like to thank the people of Harrogate and surrounding areas for attending our truly memorable event – the team certainly pulled out all the stops and created a day to remember!”

