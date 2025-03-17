St. Patrick's Day Fun at Boroughbridge Care Home

Colleagues and residents embracing St. Patrick's Day

Residents and staff at Boroughbridge Manor in Boroughbridge celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick’s Day this week. The home was decorated with shamrocks and everyone dressed in green to mark the day.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on March 17, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day by enjoying a rousing sing-a-long with local favourite performers Kim and Dave, listening to Irish music and sampling a range of Irish beers. Head chef Karen Garbutt prepared a fantastic Irish spread with Irish stew, braised sausage and sticky Irish toffee pudding all washed down with Guinness or an Irish whiskey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Susan Carter said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints’ days! We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”

Residents, visitors and colleagues enjoying the St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Joyce, a resident at Boroughbridge Manor said: “It has been a lovely day. I really liked making the shamrock decorations and the virtual tour of Ireland brought back so many memories of holidays, it was wonderful to reminisce about the trips we had all taken.”