Sophie Allport Celebrates Harrogate 1st Birthday With Local Memorabilia

British homewares brand Sophie Allport is celebrating the first birthday of its Harrogate shop and is hosting a celebration as well as the launch of a local new design.

The celebration will take place from the 8th to the 10th of November with early access to their Black Friday event, a glass of fizz and some sweet treats.

The Harrogate Shop opened last November, offering the perfect place to discover homewares, accessories and gift ideas, with everything from mugs and kitchen linens to home furniture and seasonal accessories.

Founder and Creative Director Sophie Allport said: “It's been an amazing year in Harrogate, we've loved meeting all our customers here. We can't quite believe it has been a year already since we opened our doors on James Street!

We’ve also got a very special Harrogate launch, with a new design of the local area. I love painting landscapes, and it was a delight to capture Harrogate. I can’t wait to share it with you at the event!”

Visit the shop between the 8th of November and the 10th of November and you'll get early access to their Black Friday event, complimentary fizz and some delicious chocolates. Dogs are also welcome to come and explore shop!

Friday to Saturday 9am – 5pm

Sunday 10am – 4pm

Sophie Allport43 James StreetHarrogateNorth YorkshireHG1 1QY

About Sophie Allport

Founded in 2007 by illustrator Sophie and her brother Jem, the family-run business creates timeless homewares and accessories inspired by nature. Sophie’s illustrations have remained a core part of the story, with designs created to celebrate the beauty and charm of everyday life, from bees buzzing around her country garden to summer florals filled with an abundance of colour.

The company has grown in popularity over the years and is well known for its beautiful kitchen linens, high-quality fine bone China and aspirational tablescapes. You'll also find an extended offering of timeless furniture and statement homeware accessories that combine classic and stylish design with modern living.

Sophie Allport is more than a homeware brand—it’s an invitation to bring the outdoors in, connect with nature, and fill your home with warmth and character all year round.