Sisters show their steel as they take on Iron Man challenge - with a difference

SISTERS Cath Muir and Ruth Thompson will be pushing themselves to the limits - and facing their fears - this weekend by taking part a North Yorkshire Half Iron Man – with a twist!

Cath, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) ten years ago, will be joined by Ruth as they use three modes of transport to complete the challenge which starts at Ellerton Lakes with a 1.5 mile swim. Cath, who uses a wheelchair, can’t swim and has a fear of water, will be pulled along by Ruth in a kayak.

The next part of the challenge will see the sisters, who both live in North Yorkshire, take part in 56-mile cycle from Ellerton to Eppelby via Catterick Village and Northallerton. They will finish with a half marathon, with Ruth pushing Cath in her wheelchair around Eppleby Village.

All the money raised will go to the MND Association’s Hambleton and Richmondshire Group to help support people living with MND and their families across the region.

Ruth Thompson, pictured left, will take part in the challenge this weekend alongside her sister Cath, right who is living with MND.

Cath, who is married to Ian, explained: “We take these crazy challenges on because we want to raise awareness and funds to help people with MND and their families.

“I am so happy after 11 years that I am still able to partake in these challenges and hope it shows other people with MND that there are still things they can enjoy out there.

“Ruth has always enjoyed pushing herself through the limit and is a machine when it comes to doing things a normal person would never dream of doing, so together we can take on this challenge for MND - I think we make a brilliant team.”

Ruth added: “I’m doing these challenges because when I was nine, I got my first pair of boxing gloves, something which coincided with Ian asking Cath out and coming to pick her up at our house. Every time he came, I would have my boxing gloves on, ready to fight with him and because he was new to our family he wouldn’t say no! Now the tables have turned and Cath and Ian are putting me through my paces with their challenges - payback time for the annoying little sister. In the words of Kevin Sinfield, ‘I’m doing it for a mate!’

MND is a terminal, neurological disease which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time. It affects the brain and spinal cord and leaves people unable to speak, eat or even breathe. There are no effective treatments or a cure.

To learn more about the challenge or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/1moremadidea4mnd or for more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org