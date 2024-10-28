Sir John Timpson supports children’s charity Adoption Matters Charity Lunch Event

Local North East based children’s charity, Adoption Matters, held a Charity Lunch at Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe, on Thursday 17 October.

The afternoon event was held to raise awareness of adoption and fostering whilst raising vital funds for the charity.

125 guests attended the event, which started and ended with a tour of the spectacular Browsholme Hall.

After a welcome address from Adoption Matters’ patron Amanda Parker, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, guests enjoyed a Cava and canapé reception, followed by an exquisite three-course lunch provided by local Lancashire caterers, the Striped Kitchen, which sourced all food locally in Lancashire.

Adoption Matters CEO Susy White and Sir John Timpson

After lunch, special guest and speaker, Timpson Group founder, adopter and foster parent, Sir John Timpson, CBE, talked about his unique personal insight into adoption and fostering.

Sir John talked with passion about his and his late wife Alex’s adoption and fostering journeys - the couple had three birth children, adopted two sons and were foster carers to 90 children over 31 years.

Sir John launched the Alex Timpson Trust in October 2017 in tribute to his wife’s dedication to championing the rights of looked after children and those in the care system.

After Sir John’s uplifting speech, a charity auction was held with some amazing prizes on offer, all generously donated by the charity’s supporters.

Adoption Matters’ Board of Trustees chair Carolyn Johnson, commented:

“As one of the largest voluntary adoption agencies in the country, Adoption Matters is truly proud of our work with adoptive families and adopted adults; something we have been doing for over 76 years.

"Never an organisation to not take on a challenge, this year we expanded the Adoption Matters’ ‘family’ with the launch of our independent, not-for-profit fostering service, Foster Care Matters.

"We were so honoured that Sir John joined us at our event and that Amanda and Robert hosted us in their spectacular home. I want to thank everyone who attended for supporting our charity. All funds raised today will help us reach many more adoptive and foster families and support them on their own unique adopter and foster family journeys now and in the future."

The event raised £5,500 for the charity. Annie O’Neill, Fundraising and Relationship Manager commented:

“I echo Carolyn’s words and also want to thank all the generous people and companies who helped make this wonderful event happen through sponsorship and their kind donations."

For more information visit www.adoptionmatters.org and www.fostercarematters.org.uk