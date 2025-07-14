Shocking AI-generated film lays bare Britain's hidden child bed poverty crisis

A sobering snapshot of Britain’s hidden child bed poverty crisis has been brought to life in a powerful new AI-generated video - laying bare the bleak reality facing millions of children growing up without a bed of their own.

The emotional short film has been released by sleep technology firm Simba - following new research that reveals more than one in ten children in the UK now live in bed poverty; an unhealthy sleep environment caused by a lack of proper bedding, shared sleeping spaces or overcrowded homes.

Titled, No Room For Rest, the short film uses immersive, generative AI to visualise the invisible effects of child bed poverty - confronting viewers with the harsh physical and emotional toll of sleep deprivation over 24 hours.

The film follows a day in the life of a young child struggling through school, battling extreme tiredness and feeling isolated from the world around them - all because they don't have a proper bed at home.

Heartbreaking scenes show the shattered child missing their bus, narrowly avoiding being hit by a car and battling to stay awake in class - before the lonely youngster wanders home to their own ‘mattress’ - a battered blanket on a hard floor.

Nearly one in five (19%) low-income adults in the UK say they’ve experienced bed poverty, rising to 28% in London.

Bed poverty rates have also surged across several regions since 2023, up from 10% to 16% in East Anglia, 20% to 24% in the North West, and 14% to 18% in Yorkshire.

The study also found that a third (32%) of low-income parents now share a bed with their child.

Among single parents, that number has nearly doubled in two years, rising from 16% in 2023 to 28% in 2025.

Simba’s research reveals the extent of the UK’s bed poverty crisis - yet just 13% of low-income parents say they’ve ever seen bed poverty acknowledged in the media or by public figures.

“No child should have to start their day already exhausted because they don’t have a comfortable, proper place to sleep,” said Steve Reid, CEO at Simba.

“We believe every child deserves the right to a good night’s sleep, and it is our mission to ensure everyone has access to better sleep through Dreamspace, a nationwide initiative that will deliver complete bed bundles - including a bed, mattress, duvet, pillow and protector - to 1,000 children and families referred through charities and social services, including Barnardo’s and Buttle UK”.

Bed poverty isn’t just about sleep. It’s about how tiredness affects a child’s behaviour, mood, nutrition, learning and social connection.

The new research shows that one in 10 (10%) parents believe poor sleep is affecting their child’s mental health, while others (9%) say their children struggle to concentrate in class.

Barnardo’s chief executive Lynn Perry said: “Bed poverty is just one aspect of child poverty - and yet it starkly illustrates the challenges facing families across the UK.

“Many are having to prioritise essentials such as food, heating and electricity over things like replacing mouldy bedding or fixing rotten or broken beds.

“Sleeping on the floor, or in a mouldy mattress, affects a child’s physical and mental health, with an impact on their life long into adulthood”

Joseph Howes, CEO of Buttle UK, says, " When children can’t sleep comfortably, it affects every area of their life. Tonight, children across the UK will be sleeping on floors, airbeds, sofas and bed-sharing beyond an age that is dignified or suitable.”

“Sleep is crucial for a child’s development, behaviour and emotional resilience,” says Reid. “When it’s disrupted, the impact can last a lifetime.”

To help more children get the rest they need, Simba customers are able to donate and support the campaign at checkout.

No Room for Rest is available to watch now at https://simbasleep.com/dreamspace - where you can also learn more about Simba’s Dreamspace mission.