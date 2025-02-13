Seven million brits send valentine’s day cards to more than one partner

One in ten Brits are set to send a Valentine’s Day card to multiple people this year – equal to almost seven million of the population

Love is in the air. But for many Brits, it will be spread across multiple recipients this Valentine’s Day, according to new national research.

One in five (18%) Brits are planning to buy more than one Valentine’s Day card this year, a nationwide survey, conducted by high street retailer Ryman, has revealed.

What’s more, almost one in ten (9%), equal to around seven million people, are set to shower more than one partner with affection this February 14th.

The study also reveals that one in ten Brits (9%) will be sending love notes to their pet this year, with mothers (13%) and grandmas (11%) also on the receiving end of Valentine’s Day cards.

Chloe Danskin, Head of Marketing at Ryman, said: “Valentine’s Day has always been about celebrating love, but our research shows that for many Brits, sometimes one card simply isn’t enough!

“Whether they’re sharing affection between multiple partners, treating other loved ones or even doting on their pets, it’s clear the tradition of exchanging cards remains strong.

“As such, we’re delighted to offer a buy one, get one free deal on our Valentine’s Day cards this year, hopefully solving the issue for any Brits who aren’t sure which loved one to send something sweet this year!”

Following the news, Ryman has announced lovesick Brits can take advantage of a buy one get one free offer on cards this year, celebrating love in all its forms – whether that be for a partner, a furry friend, or even a ‘just in case’ backup option. Plus, shoppers can collect their cards in just 60 minutes from any of Ryman’s 190+ locations across the UK.

