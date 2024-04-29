Secrets of how Wetherby RUFC achieved six historic promotions in just more than a decade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wetherby RUFC’s chairman Jonathan Hirst said it was incredible to think that, in 2010, the club was languishing in the lowest tier of rugby union and struggling to raise a team each week.

Now, an unbeaten run in 2024, had propelled it to second in the league and secured an automatic promotion spot.

“In what is my last year as Chairman, having served as junior and senior chairman over the past 12 years, this is the best news I could have hoped for.

Remarkable success - Wetherby RUFC’s chairman Jonathan Hirst said it was incredible to think that, as recently as 2010, the club had been languishing in the lowest tier of rugby union and struggling to raise a team each week. (Picture contributed)

"I have come to know these lads, most of whom have come through the junior sections, and have seen them grow into high performing rugby players under coach Evan Woodworth’s leadership.

"The camaraderie between the players goes back to when they were kids and I strongly believe that this is what separates us from many other clubs.

"And it is what will fuel our success in the coming years.”

Wetherby RUFC has always been famous for their strong junior section but in years gone by the better quality junior players have been tempted away to neighbouring clubs like Harrogate and Otley, clubs with deeper pockets and, arguably, stronger rugby history.

The leadership team at Wetherby was constantly frustrated by this and put a plan together in 2012 that set the ambition for the club and paved the way for the success that was to follow.

Promotion to Yorkshire 2 within five years was the goal.

What followed was even beyond the committee’s ambition.

Wetherby achieved this goal and went on to win Club of the Year at the National Rugby Awards at Twickenham for two seasons unbeaten and back to back promotions.

Wetherby RUFC have not looked back since, keeping to a home-grown philosophy of team building with 13 of the 18 man squad regularly coming from within its junior ranks.

Wetherby will be travelling further afield in their new league and are looking for sponsors to support them on the next phase of their journey.

If you are interested, contact [email protected]