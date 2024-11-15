Santa is coming to Wetherby

Santa will be again be joining Wetherby Lions at the Dickensian Christmas Market and around the streets during December.

Ho! Ho! Ho! to all the good people of Wetherby and district. You may have seen me last year with my elves at the ‘Dickensian Christmas Market’ organised by my friends and helpers of the Wetherby District Lions Club? I had a lovely day meeting so many wonderful children and hearing what they would like for Christmas. I will be back on Monday 2nd December 2024 to visit the streets of Wetherby with my helpers from Wetherby Lions, and I will be using their 'recently refurbished' sleigh. I look forward to seeing all the children and to receive their super ‘wish list’ letters; I hope there will be time to make all the toys!