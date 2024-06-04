Sailing competition success for Harrogate Sea Cadet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Member of the Harrogate & District Sea Cadets Unit, Oscar aged 14, triumphed at the regatta this month, winning an incredible three out of four races and securing his place at the national competition.

Oscar, who is a Cadet 1st Class, achieved remarkable success at the Eastern area sailing regatta in Thrapston on 1st June. Cadets from a wide range of locations across the area, from Scarborough in North Yorkshire to St Albans in Hertfordshire, competed in this exciting event.

Oscar sailed solo in the Open Zest category (the RS Zest is a small sail boat) and impressively won three out of four races. His outstanding performance has earned him a spot at the national sailing regatta in Southport this September, where he will compete against the top sailors from across the country.

Harrogate & District Sea Cadets are immensely proud of Oscar and his dedication and hard work. Bravo Zulu!

Oscar presented with the winners trophy

The Harrogate & District Sea Cadets are part of the wider Sea Cadets national youth charity. Their primary goal is to empower young individuals by instilling in them resilience, self-belief, and social confidence. Through a variety of activities both on and off the water, Harrogate Sea Cadets provide a hands-on learning experience rooted in the time-honoured customs and traditions of the Royal Navy and provide a secure, supportive environment for young people to take risks and challenge themselves.