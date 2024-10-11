Ripon's TWIA regional finalist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ripon Wedding Boutique, Gail’s Wedding Boutique & Alterations wants a win at The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 and has been announced as a Regional Finalist in the hotly fought New Business category with the aim of being recognised as the best in the North Yorkshire

Gail, Managing Director says “I started this business after buying my daughters wedding dress, it was expensive and I just thought everyone deserves the dress of their dreams and should be able to afford it. I have dresses from £50 to thousands of pounds. I was nominated for this award by a lovely bride called Charlotte so I had to follow it through.”

The first step on the road to National glory will be a triumph at the Regional Awards event in November. Here, the companies that have received the best feedback from their clients and have caught the eye of the expert Judging Panel will be crowned Regional Winner in November before progressing to the National Finals in January 2025.

“Since 2011 The Wedding Industry Awards has been dedicated to recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry and this year’s Regional Finalists are clearly at the top of their game,” says Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards. “Our awards are unique as they are voted by recent wedding couples and it’s not the total number of votes that companies receive that leads to success. Instead, we focus on the quality of the feedback they get from eligible couples, amongst other things. Larger companies and talented individuals compete on a level playing field and the best wedding suppliers always rise to the top.”

Lucy and Tendai modelling for Gail's Wedding Boutique & Altertations

It’s been a great year for Gail’s Wedding Boutique & Alterations already going from strength to strength, moving into a bigger shop, now stocking Marc Dary Apparel, bridesmaid and prom dresses. The reviews have been 5* and brides have been nominating them for this award and they’re hoping to end the year on a high.

Gail Byrne says Winning this award would be confirming that I did the right thing taking a scary leap from full time employment to running my own business.