Ripon's Men's Shed charity celebrate funding success for permanent home

Ripon's Men's Shed, a charity that offers support, activities and social inclusion to older men in the local area, were delighted to welcome a donation of £8,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funds will go towards the purchase of a new building for the charity, offering a permanent home for their future and helping to increase their reach to people in need from the Ripon community in the next few years.

Andrew Makey ,Trustee and Treasurer said: "Ripon Men's Shed is overwhelmed by the £8,000 so kindly granted to us by the Morrisons Foundation. This money will make a huge difference to our small charity at what is a very exciting time for us as we purchase and develop the premises we currently operate from.

“Not only will this acquisition and development secure our long-term future, but it enables us to reach out and help many more people here in the Ripon community."

Angela Stennett, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Ripon, recommended the charity as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s ‘Community Spaces Fund’ which was established to celebrate the supermarket’s 125th Anniversary.

The fund invited 125 charities to apply for a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities, helping them to make a difference for many more years to come.

Presenting the donation to the charity, Angela said: “It is an absolute pleasure to make this donation to such a wonderful, local charity. Ripon’s Men’s Shed provides a much-needed place for men to share their hobbies, who may otherwise feel isolated or socially distant from the community.

“Helping them to secure a permanent facility, rather than rent a space, really will make a huge difference to the lives of so many people for many years to come."

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.