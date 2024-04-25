Ripon rugby player runs London Marathon in honour of friend who was diagnosed with cancer
Already having a ballot place, and therefore not needing to raise money for a charity, Jack decided to fundraise after hearing her news.
In just two months he managed to raise more than £7,000 for Bowel Cancer UK and ran the marathon in under five hours.
Jack, 31, lives and grew up in Ripon. He attended Ripon Grammar School and now is still an active player at Ripon Rugby Club, most recently he has organised their upcoming tour this summer to Romania.
On Sunday Jack was supported by friends and family who travelled down to London to cheer him on.
The Rugby Club, local businesses, friends and family have all helped him fundraise the astonishing amount.