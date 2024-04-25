Ripon rugby player runs London Marathon in honour of friend who was diagnosed with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Already having a ballot place, and therefore not needing to raise money for a charity, Jack decided to fundraise after hearing her news.

In just two months he managed to raise more than £7,000 for Bowel Cancer UK and ran the marathon in under five hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack, 31, lives and grew up in Ripon. He attended Ripon Grammar School and now is still an active player at Ripon Rugby Club, most recently he has organised their upcoming tour this summer to Romania.

Jack Thomson Marathon Ripon

On Sunday Jack was supported by friends and family who travelled down to London to cheer him on.