Ripon rugby player runs London Marathon in honour of friend who was diagnosed with cancer

Jack Thomson, a Ripon rugby player, ran the London marathon in honour of a close friend, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in January this year, aged 27.
By Lizzie TearleContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 09:51 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 10:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Already having a ballot place, and therefore not needing to raise money for a charity, Jack decided to fundraise after hearing her news.

In just two months he managed to raise more than £7,000 for Bowel Cancer UK and ran the marathon in under five hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack, 31, lives and grew up in Ripon. He attended Ripon Grammar School and now is still an active player at Ripon Rugby Club, most recently he has organised their upcoming tour this summer to Romania.

Jack Thomson Marathon RiponJack Thomson Marathon Ripon
Jack Thomson Marathon Ripon

On Sunday Jack was supported by friends and family who travelled down to London to cheer him on.

The Rugby Club, local businesses, friends and family have all helped him fundraise the astonishing amount.

Related topics:LondonRipon