Ripon Men’s Shed receives donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation

A charity which aims to improve mental and physical health has received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues from the Ripon branch.

Ripon Men’s Shed received the £2,000 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help it refurbish its recent purchase of a new workshop space and to continue its work within the community.

Ripon Men’s Shed runs a fully equipped workshop which allows the group’s members to pop into sessions whenever they feel like it. The Shed is set up to do woodworking, but most practical crafts can be undertaken by its members. As well as power tools and hand tools, the Shed also has woodworking lathes and other large equipment to undertake personal and community projects – and have a cuppa and a chat.

The charity was nominated for the donation by colleagues from the Ripon branch who wanted to help support its work, providing people with a safe space in the community, and so the group can continue the renovation of its space to allow it to thrive and grow.

Bethan Evans, customer consultant at Yorkshire Building Society in Ripon, said: “We are proud to be able to support Ripon Men’s Shed in our local community with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The charity provides a safe space for people to come together, make friends, and improve their mental health.”

Barry Sutton, Shed Manager said: “We are really thankful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation - it will help us to expand our capabilities and continue to provide a welcoming space for members of our community.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.

If you would like to support Ripon Men’s Shed then please visit www.ripon-mens-shed.org for further information.