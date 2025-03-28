Ripon Funeral Director offering Blue Light Card Discount to NHS and Emergency Service Workers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushton Family Funerals in Ripon is now offering a 5% discount on their professional fees to show their appreciation for the NHS and emergency service workers.

Rushton Family Funerals of Ripon is pleased to announce an exclusive discount for NHS staff and emergency service workers who hold a Blue Light Card.

Recognising the dedication and selflessness of those who serve our communities, Rushton Family Funerals is offering discounted professional services to support families during difficult times. This initiative is a gesture of gratitude for the unwavering commitment shown by healthcare professionals, paramedics, police officers, firefighters, and other emergency service personnel.

“We often work closely with the emergency services within our community and understand the incredible sacrifices made by those in the NHS and emergency services,” said Luke Rushton, Managing Director at Rushton Family Funerals. “In appreciation of their tireless efforts, we wanted to make this gesture and ensure that they and their families receive compassionate and dignified funeral services at a reduced cost.”

5% Discount for Blue Light Card holders

Holders of a Blue Light Card will receive this discount on the Funeral Director's professional services, ensuring a respectful and meaningful farewell for their loved ones. The team at Rushton Family Funerals is available to provide guidance and support, tailoring arrangements to meet individual needs with care and professionalism.

For more information please contact Rushton Family Funerals, 6 Westgate, Ripon, HG4 2AT. 01765 647163. www.rushtonfunerals.co.uk