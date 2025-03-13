Review: The Addams Family musical, Harrogate- A spooktacular triumph!

Hitting the top note - The Addams Family musical

Pupils from Ashville College in Harrogate delivered a spooktacular performance with their senior school musical comedy, The Addams Family.

From the moment the audience took their seats and the iconic theme tune struck up, led by a 14-strong band of pupils and teachers under the direction of James Rodgers, it was clear that an evening of fantastic entertainment was in store.

The Soothill Hall, Ashville’s purpose-built 600-seat auditorium, provided an impressive backdrop for this wonderfully macabre tale. With principal roles shared across two casts to give more pupils the chance to shine, the performance I attended showcased the top-quality performing arts provision available at the school.

The show opened with the rousing number ‘When You’re an Addams’, led by an engaging and charismatic Gomez, who surprised the audience with an entrance through the stalls. As the curtain opened, a striking full-sized set greeted us - complete with eerie candlelight and cobwebs - setting the perfect scene.

Each member of the Addams family was introduced with flair, while the ghostly ancestors, played by pupils from Year 7 upwards, dressed all in white, added a contrast to the family’s signature gothic aesthetic.

The story follows Wednesday Addams, the ultimate gothic teenager, who shocks her unconventional family by falling for Lucas Beineke, a seemingly ‘normal’ boy. When the Beinekes come to dinner at the Addams’ mansion, chaos, misunderstandings and a hearty dose of comedy ensue. Gomez finds himself in an emotional tangle, torn between keeping Wednesday’s secret and staying true to his beloved wife, Morticia.

The production made excellent use of its large ensemble cast, with over 50 pupils contributing to the show’s dynamic musical numbers and effective movement - this was no easy task Act One was packed with standout moments, including Wednesday’s powerful rendition of ‘Pulled', capturing her turmoil as she navigates unfamiliar feelings of love - while still managing to torment her younger brother, Pugsley. Another highlight was Pugsley’s heartfelt solo, ‘What If’, beautifully expressing his fear of losing his sister.

The act reached its climax with the dramatic ‘Full Disclosure’, where a dinner game descends into comedic chaos. Pugsley’s attempt to sabotage Wednesday and Lucas backfires, leading to an unexpected and hilarious revelation from Alice Beineke, thanks to a mysterious potion.

Act Two opened with Morticia’s commanding solo "Just Around the Corner", delivered with elegance and poise. Uncle Fester was an audience favourite, injecting energy and charm into every scene - his quirky love song, ‘The Moon and Me’, was particularly memorable. The energetic quartet ‘Crazier Than You’ was another highlight, with Wednesday, Lucas, Alice, and Mal throwing themselves into the fun with gusto.

Grandma also shone as a comedic gem, embracing her character’s eccentricity with delightful flair. Lurch, true to character, remained stoic throughout - until the final number, when his unexpected vocal reveal left the audience in awe - It was a brilliant surprise!

Under the skilled direction and production of Director of Performing Arts, Karl Boyd, the cast delivered a strong, well-paced show, showcasing excellent comedic timing and a solid grasp of the witty script. The humour landed perfectly with the audience, with even the subtlest jokes delivered with confidence and finesse - an impressive feat for such young performers.

The school’s commitment to nurturing talent was evident, with two pupils having secured places at prestigious performing arts institutions, Leeds Conservatoire and LIPA. Though there were a few minor sound issues, the cast handled them with remarkable professionalism, maintaining the momentum and ensuring the audience remained immersed in the story - a true credit to their preparation and stagecraft.

Ashville College’s The Addams Family was a triumph - a vibrant, hilarious, and spooky spectacular filled with energy, talent, and heart, it was a production to be proud of. A huge congratulations to all involved - bravo!

Stuart Hutchinson - Reviewer