Restart a Heart Day 2025: Attend a St John Ambulance demonstration near you this October

Did you know that over 80% of cardiac arrests happen at home? But as it stands, less in one in 10 people will survive.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help change this, St John Ambulance will host interactive awareness demonstrations and free first-aid workshops throughout October to teach people how to give someone CPR and use a defibrillator to help save their life as part of Restart a Heart Month. St John Ambulance wants everyone to feel confident to act in this type of medical emergency where every second counts.

This October volunteers from Harrogate will be delivering free first aid sessions at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday the 27th of October, 7.30- 9 pm at Forest Club 4 Forest Avenue Starbeck Harrogate HG2 7JJ

St John Ambulance boy doing CPR demo shopping centre

No need to book just turn up on the evening.

A cardiac arrest is a medical emergency. But in a life-or-death situation, especially if trying to save a loved one, adrenaline surges are common and can cause someone to panic. St John Ambulance teaches people the lifesaving skills they need to feel confident and to act fast.

The first aid and healthcare charity has long campaigned alongside its partners to help reduce the number of lives lost to out of hospital cardiac arrests.

More information about Restart a Heart Day and defibrillator awareness sessions is available online: s ja.org.uk/restart-a-heart-day/.