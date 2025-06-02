Residents at Redcar and Cleveland care home enjoy seaside memories in Saltburn
The trip began with a joyful singalong on the journey, setting the tone for a day filled with laughter and nostalgia. As the minibus made its way along the Redcar seafront, residents admired local landmarks, including the iconic vertical pier, which sparked conversations about the area’s evolving landscape.
One resident, Ann Hill, delighted fellow residents and colleagues with stories from her younger days. She fondly recalled visits to Marske, Winkie’s Castle, and Skelton. Her memories brought smiles and sparked more storytelling among the group.
Judith Condell, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home, shared:
“It was a beautiful day for our residents to get out and enjoy the fresh air and sea views. These trips are so important—not just for the change of scenery, but for the joy and connection they bring.
“Hearing residents share their memories makes the day even more special. The outing forms part of our ongoing commitment to enriching the lives of residents through meaningful activities and community engagement.’’
