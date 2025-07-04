Residents at Redcar and Cleveland care home enjoy scenic countryside Limo ride to Roseberry Topping

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 4th Jul 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
Residents Sheila Bowser and Sylvia Waterfield from HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home at Roseberry Toppingplaceholder image
Residents Sheila Bowser and Sylvia Waterfield from HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home at Roseberry Topping
Residents at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home in Redcar and Cleveland, were treated to a luxurious trip into the North Yorkshire countryside, with four of the home’s cherished ladies stepping out in style for a special limousine ride to the foot of local landmark, Roseberry Topping.

The group took in the stunning views while raising a glass to the iconic peak, which holds fond memories for many. During the outing, the ladies reminisced about youthful adventures hiking to the summit, sharing stories and laughter as they sipped wine and admired the landscape.

Resident Sheila Bowser recalled fondly her energetic trips to the top and racing back down to enjoy a well-earned refreshment at the local pub. She also spoke of her teaching days at the then-named Redcar Technical College, where she taught shorthand and typing. Fellow resident Sylvia Waterfield shared her memories of Pinchinthorpe Hall, once a popular social hotspot in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The leisurely journey through winding country lanes brought smiles and sparked conversation, as the ladies gazed out of the limo windows and reflected on cherished moments from years gone by.

Residents Sheila Bowser and Sylvia Waterfield from HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home at Roseberry Topping with Beverley Kitching, Wellbeing Coordinatorplaceholder image
Residents Sheila Bowser and Sylvia Waterfield from HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home at Roseberry Topping with Beverley Kitching, Wellbeing Coordinator

Paul Wild, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home, said: “The joy on their faces said it all. It was a day full of laughter, nostalgia, and great company. The ladies couldn’t wait to get back and tell everyone about their countryside adventure.”

Beverley Kitching, also a Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home, added:

“These outings mean so much to our residents, it’s not just about the destination, but the memories they evoke and the connections they rekindle.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After returning home in time for lunch, the residents continued sharing their stories with friends, keeping the spirit of the morning alive throughout the day.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.

Related topics:ResidentsNorth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice