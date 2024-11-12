Residents at local care home lend their ears to live music performance
Local entertainer Joanne from Musical Moments performed a selection of remembrance themed classics including We’ll Meet Again and Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit Bag and Smile, Smile, Smile.
Joanne visited residents in bedrooms with her musical repertoire before joining our regular Thursday coffee morning to entertain residents. Residents in bedrooms joined in with the singing, and clapped along and thoroughly enjoyed their musical visitor. Everyone sang along at the coffee morning and clapped to the familiar songs also. The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the visit.
General Manager, Mandy Scott said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful morning singing along with Musical Moments. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Thistle Hill Care Centre as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”
Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 85 residents from respite care to long term stays.