Residents at local care home enjoy Wizard of Oz theatre show from youth performing arts school

Residents joined in with the interactive show, and enjoyed the fantastic acting talents of the young performers. The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

General Manager, Luke Curley,said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful evening with the talented young performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Highfieldas part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites! It was a privilege to be an audience for such a talented group of aspiring theatre performers.”

One resident said: “It was absolutely fantastic; the Wizard of Oz is a classic which I remember from my childhood. It was lovely to see young people performing and adding their own modern twist to it!”

Perfect Pitch Stars is a performing arts school based on Scarthingwell Lane, near Scarthingwell Park outside of Tadcaster, which offers drama, dance, acting and music classes for children and teenagers, aged between 4 and 18 years old. They also offer musical theatre and dance courses for adults. The school prinicipal, Lisa Goodall, is a qualified drama teacher and encourages all her students to perform in front of welcoming live audiences, as a way of enhancing their performing arts skills and improving their confidence in the spotlight.

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfieldprovides residential care, palliative care and dementia care for 66 residents, from respite to long-term stays.