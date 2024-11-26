Residents at local care home enjoy visit from miniature pony

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 17:53 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 09:24 BST

Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, in Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire was full of animal mischief on Tuesday 26th November when we were delighted to welcome the Miniature Therapy Pony, Cartier when he came to visit the home.

Residents at Boroughbridge Manor were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friend roaming around and as he made his way around the home.

Although small in stature, Cartier had a huge heart as he went from resident-to-resident offering company, affection and cuddles.

General Manager, Susan Carter said: “Our residents have really enjoyed seeing the therapy pony today. We knew that he would be gratefully received by the residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident, Isabelle was very excited by the ponies visit: “As it reminded her of her daughter as she liked ponies and said today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the therapy pony visited the home.”

Boroughbridge Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Boroughbridge Manor provides residential care and dementia car, from respite care to long term stays.

